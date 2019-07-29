John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $500-510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $510.67 million.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.70-4.90 EPS.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.43. 150,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,760. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $66.28 and a 1 year high of $127.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.44 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.36%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

JBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Grace & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wellington Shields lowered John Bean Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.60.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $34,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,743,117.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.48, for a total value of $183,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,696.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.