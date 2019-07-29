John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $421.50. John Menzies shares last traded at $424.50, with a volume of 31,873 shares changing hands.

MNZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded John Wood Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

Get John Menzies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.62, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $357.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 443.31.

In related news, insider John Geddes bought 4,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 395 ($5.16) per share, for a total transaction of £19,232.55 ($25,130.73).

About John Menzies (LON:MNZS)

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment offers ground handling and cargo services; cargo forwarding services; and fuelling and fuel farm management services.

Further Reading: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for John Menzies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Menzies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.