Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 594.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.68 per share, with a total value of $419,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $419,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.96 on Monday, reaching $132.69. 238,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,897,555. The company has a market cap of $346.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

