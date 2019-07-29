Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Outdoors Inc. is a leading global outdoor recreation company that turns ideas into adventure with innovative, top-quality products. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft, Marine Electronics, Diving and Outdoor Equipment. Johnson Outdoors’ familiar brands include, among others: Old Town canoes and kayaks; Ocean Kayak and Necky kayaks; Lendal paddles; Escape electric boats; Minn Kota motors; Cannon downriggers; Humminbird, Bottom Line and Fishin’ Buddy fishfinders; Scubapro and UWATEC dive equipment; Silva compasses and digital instruments; and Eureka! tents. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.00.

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $68.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $688.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.78. Johnson Outdoors has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $107.36.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $177.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.80 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.94%.

In other news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $82,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,603.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3,187.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

