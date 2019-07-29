Jolley Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for 2.0% of Jolley Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 237,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 140,403 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 44.3% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 41,076 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 31.2% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 31,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $523,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,508.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Gabelli started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.97. 1,574,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,878,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $34.46 and a 52-week high of $68.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.