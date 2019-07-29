Jolley Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Jolley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nutrien by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,678,000 after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,911,000 after acquiring an additional 45,692 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.59. The company had a trading volume of 15,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,987. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.53.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.94%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

