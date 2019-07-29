Jolley Asset Management LLC Has $4.88 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Jolley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Jolley Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 793.8% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.41. 596,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,409,563. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $28.41.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

