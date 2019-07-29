Jolley Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,923 shares during the quarter. Mosaic accounts for 2.9% of Jolley Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,386,000 after buying an additional 440,727 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Mosaic by 549.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 59,400 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 690.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.97. The company had a trading volume of 54,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,553. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.57. Mosaic Co has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $37.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,045,330.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emery N. Koenig bought 2,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,593.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,339 shares of company stock valued at $414,182 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zogenix from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.57.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

