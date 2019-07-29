Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Short Interest Update

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,105,700 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the June 15th total of 1,807,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strycker View Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at $10,059,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.9% in the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JLL stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.33. 324,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,765. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $119.79 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.22.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

