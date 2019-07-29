Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $818,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,039 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 101.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.16. 24,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,763. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.59 and a 1-year high of $116.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

