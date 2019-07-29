Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases New Position in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of SFIX stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.09. 36,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,057. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47. Stitch Fix Inc has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $52.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 69.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 3.25.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alexandre Balkanski sold 191,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $5,366,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $2,336,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,032,037 shares of company stock valued at $29,723,567. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SFIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.