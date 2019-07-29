Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 115,889 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) by 86.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,889 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 655.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Shares of SPLB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.81. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,611. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $29.08.

