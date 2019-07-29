Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 317,531 Shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,531 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 92,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 148,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 56,192 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

PFXF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.04. 2,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,340. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.76.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.