JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Price Target to GBX 980

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 980 ($12.81) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) price objective on shares of Shanta Gold in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,023.33 ($13.37).

POLY stock opened at GBX 999.40 ($13.06) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 962.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.93, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of GBX 593.80 ($7.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,041 ($13.60).

In other news, insider Ian Cockerill purchased 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 889 ($11.62) per share, with a total value of £60,452 ($78,991.25).

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

