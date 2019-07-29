JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Lifted by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.8% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,870,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,049,000 after acquiring an additional 31,681 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,782,000 after acquiring an additional 208,780 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,263,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,154,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,598,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,643,000 after acquiring an additional 629,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.94.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.56. 4,449,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,139,415. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $377.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

