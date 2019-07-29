Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Given a $30.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) has been given a $30.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $12.00 price target on shares of Avaya and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.93.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.77. 753,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,767. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $195,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,517.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bikash Koley sold 10,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $301,213.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,523 shares of company stock worth $2,230,218. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,800.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.