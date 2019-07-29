Karoon Energy (ASX:KAR) Trading Up 8.5%

Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR)’s share price was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$1.72 ($1.22) and last traded at A$1.72 ($1.22), approximately 4,188,457 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,120% from the average daily volume of 343,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.59 ($1.12).

The company has a market capitalization of $423.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 47.12, a current ratio of 47.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.00.

Karoon Energy Company Profile (ASX:KAR)

Karoon Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Australia, Brazil, and Peru. The company has a working interest in two off-shore permits in the Browse and Carnavon basins located to the north Western Australian coastline covering a combined area of 15,492 square kilometers; and Ceduna basin covering an area of 17,793 square kilometers in the Great Australian Bight.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Karoon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karoon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.