Kayicoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $133.00 (KAYI)

Kayicoin (CURRENCY:KAYI) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last week, Kayicoin has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. Kayicoin has a market cap of $165,885.00 and approximately $133.00 worth of Kayicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kayicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00286411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.00 or 0.01533204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00118764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00022527 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000583 BTC.

About Kayicoin

Kayicoin launched on March 5th, 2017. Kayicoin’s total supply is 284,345,719 coins. Kayicoin’s official Twitter account is @Kayicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kayicoin is www.xn--kay-lua.net. The Reddit community for Kayicoin is /r/Kayicoin.

Kayicoin Coin Trading

Kayicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kayicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kayicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kayicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

