Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates $16.00 Price Target for Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $16.00 target price on Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BRKL. BidaskClub downgraded Xilinx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Willdan Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

BRKL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,120. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $70.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.12%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, insider Mark J. Meiklejohn sold 23,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $350,958.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael W. Mccurdy sold 2,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $38,326.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 353,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 123,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

