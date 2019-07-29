Kelman Lazarov Inc. Decreases Position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lessened its holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Aqua America in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Aqua America by 1,365.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Aqua America in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aqua America in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in Aqua America by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Aqua America alerts:

Shares of WTR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.62. 3,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,929. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Aqua America Inc has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $42.14.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Aqua America had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $201.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aqua America Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Aqua America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Aqua America’s payout ratio is presently 62.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTR. HSBC set a $46.00 price target on shares of Aqua America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Aqua America in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Aqua America from $2.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.10.

Aqua America Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.