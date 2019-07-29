Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $197.16. The company had a trading volume of 14,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,845. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.26. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $205.47.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

