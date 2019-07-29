Kelman Lazarov Inc. Invests $206,000 in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.44. ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF has a 12-month low of $45.54 and a 12-month high of $58.35.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.