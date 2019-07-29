Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 100 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in American Express by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 473 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 101,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $12,230,581.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 258,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,060,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $1,720,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,637,132.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,503 shares of company stock valued at $22,030,331. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.20. The stock had a trading volume of 554,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,201. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $105.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens set a $131.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

