Kessler Investment Group LLC Buys 1,066 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCK. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 311,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 79,062 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 695,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 217,605 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 297,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCK traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.28. 893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,930. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $21.33.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.