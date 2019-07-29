Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $950,000 Stock Position in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 586.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of ACB stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.16. The company had a trading volume of 455,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,864,154. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $12.52.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $49.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.92 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 122.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. On average, analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

ACB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet raised TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.72.

Aurora Cannabis Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.