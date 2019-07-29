Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 41,686 Shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Kessler Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,686 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GoPro by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in GoPro by 59.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter worth about $108,000. 47.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPRO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GoPro in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

In other news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 8,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $53,870.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,935.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $3,738,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,172,699 shares of company stock worth $19,307,202 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

GPRO stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 59,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,904. GoPro Inc has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $812.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.42.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. GoPro had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GoPro Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

