Kessler Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,807 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 2.8% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 346.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $35,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.14. 163,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,285,391. The stock has a market cap of $195.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.90. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Heroux Devtek and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $32,976,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,812,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,566,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,956,250 shares of company stock valued at $109,889,375. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

