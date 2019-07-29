KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Set at $18.00 by Nomura

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) received a $18.00 price target from Nomura in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Nomura’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.76% from the stock’s previous close.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Realogy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.03.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 92,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,053,376. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $225,046.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 55,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,672,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,957,000 after buying an additional 1,811,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,284,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,989,000 after buying an additional 767,195 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,261,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.