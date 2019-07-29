Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Group LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512,730 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,957,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,165,000 after purchasing an additional 245,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.68 per share, with a total value of $5,904,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 241,179,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,412,481.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 177,542 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.43 per share, for a total transaction of $3,449,641.06. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 240,579,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,674,459,607.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,377,542 shares of company stock worth $26,918,641. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMI stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $20.85. The company had a trading volume of 491,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,479,626. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 112.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

