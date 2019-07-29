Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.89. 15,285,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,393,891. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.85. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $3,894,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,401,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,626,044.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.68 per share, with a total value of $5,904,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,412,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,377,542 shares of company stock valued at $26,918,641 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 224.9% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 119.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 606.6% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

