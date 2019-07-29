Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €53.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €59.63 ($69.33).

Shares of KGX opened at €50.52 ($58.74) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €52.87. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($95.14).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

