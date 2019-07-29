Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Short Interest Update

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,400 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 4,131,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 496,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEX. TheStreet raised Exantas Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bank7 in a report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.85.

In other news, Director William M. Waterman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $1,647,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,515,261. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 4,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $419,200.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,508 shares of company stock worth $2,368,898. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the first quarter valued at $545,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 3.4% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 186,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 23.3% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 82,410 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

KEX traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.59. 8,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,569. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. Kirby has a 1 year low of $60.63 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.04 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

