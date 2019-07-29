Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.33 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 32.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kirkland Lake Gold to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:KL opened at $44.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of -0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KL shares. TheStreet lowered Vince from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $54.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

