KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. provides oilfield services focused on completion, intervention and production activities for the wells. The company’s shale basins primarily include the Permian, Eagle Ford, Rockies, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and MidCon. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

KLXE has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Verso from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Mallinckrodt from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.75.

KLXE opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.07. KLX Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $372.00 million and a PE ratio of 5.72.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. KLX Energy Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1457900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gary J. Roberts purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore L. Weise purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.48 per share, for a total transaction of $44,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $439,260 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,796,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,055,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,248,000. THB Asset Management purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,441,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,177,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

