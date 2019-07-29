KonaTel (NASDAQ:KTEL) Shares Down 69%

KonaTel (NASDAQ:KTEL)’s share price fell 69% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23.

KonaTel Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTEL)

KonaTel, Inc provides cellular products and services to individual and business customers in various retail and wholesale markets in the United States. The company offers post-paid wireless plans, including voice; text and data; wireless data only plans; and equipment that support the wireless plans, such as phones, tablets, and accessories.

