Lakeview Hotel Investment (CVE:LHR) Trading 9.1% Higher

Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp (CVE:LHR) shot up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 20,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 52,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10.

Get Lakeview Hotel Investment alerts:

Lakeview Hotel Investment (CVE:LHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.25 million during the quarter.

Lakeview Hotel Investment Company Profile (CVE:LHR)

Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LHR". Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp receives income from ownership, management and licensing of hotel properties.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeview Hotel Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeview Hotel Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.