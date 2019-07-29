Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,720,000 after acquiring an additional 395,218 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Lam Research by 879.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 target price on shares of Perrigo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.93.

In other news, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. Gottscho sold 2,155 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $450,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,264 shares of company stock valued at $5,523,364. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

LRCX traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.04. 15,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $218.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

