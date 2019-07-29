Landec (LNDC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Landec to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $10.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $311.09 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.75. Landec has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $15.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Landec from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Dmc Global from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

