Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 575 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Shares of IYR traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.54. 234,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,810,576. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $71.41 and a 52-week high of $91.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.16.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

