Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 852 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AOR. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 584.3% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.02. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,048. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.71.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

