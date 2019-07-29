Leaf Group (LEAF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $34.04 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:LEAF traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,647. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90. Leaf Group has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

In other Leaf Group news, CEO Sean P. Moriarty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $28,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $84,360.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

