Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TREE. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Roku from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lendingtree presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $356.00.

TREE stock opened at $348.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lendingtree has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $434.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $408.32.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.46 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.54%. Lendingtree’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lendingtree will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lendingtree news, President Neil Salvage sold 1,370 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $538,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,703. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J D. Moriarty sold 8,899 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.23, for a total transaction of $3,472,656.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,349.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,730 shares of company stock valued at $19,854,449. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lendingtree in the first quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lendingtree in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Lendingtree in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lendingtree in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lendingtree in the first quarter valued at $243,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

