LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.43. LGL Group shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 2,262 shares.

Get LGL Group alerts:

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Ferrantino sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $92,112.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,674.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LGL Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.