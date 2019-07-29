Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tyman (LON:TYMN)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tyman (LON:TYMN) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt cut their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,430 ($18.69) and set an add rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tyman has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 328 ($4.29).

Get Tyman alerts:

Shares of TYMN stock opened at GBX 215 ($2.81) on Thursday. Tyman has a one year low of GBX 222.50 ($2.91) and a one year high of GBX 359.50 ($4.70). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 242.12. The stock has a market cap of $421.90 million and a P/E ratio of 15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.88%.

In other news, insider Jo Hallas acquired 48,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.21) per share, with a total value of £118,478.52 ($154,813.17).

About Tyman

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.