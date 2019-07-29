Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Linde PLC (ETR:LIN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $179.85. Linde shares last traded at $179.05, with a volume of 594,827 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, April 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Baader Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Independent Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €197.31 ($229.43).

The company has a fifty day moving average of €179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.85.

Linde Company Profile (ETR:LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

