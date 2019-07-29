Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Hits $0.0556

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $127,670.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000582 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00286909 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.15 or 0.01559966 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00118596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00022700 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s genesis date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid.

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

