LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LKQ. BidaskClub lowered Ames National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barrington Research set a $43.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wellington Shields lowered LKQ from a buy rating to a gradually accumulate rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ZIX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. LKQ has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $35.11.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LKQ news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $289,895.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,886,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $31,588.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,869.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,821,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,999,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,286,000 after buying an additional 4,926,755 shares in the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,177,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,176,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,777,000 after buying an additional 639,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,776,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,622,000 after buying an additional 485,510 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

