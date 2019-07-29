Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.7% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38,923.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,341,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $894,874,000 after acquiring an additional 691,751 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 458.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 348,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,616,000 after acquiring an additional 286,105 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 235,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,787,000 after acquiring an additional 144,869 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,081.8% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 129,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 118,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $369.13. 20,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.18 and a fifty-two week high of $373.37. The stock has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $360.55.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.43.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total transaction of $366,596.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,209. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,177,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

