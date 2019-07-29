Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its position in shares of Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOVE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lovesac by 1,264.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Lovesac by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lovesac by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Lovesac by 41.4% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 48.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Satori Capital, Llc sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $18,909,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sac Acquisition Llc sold 1,457,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $50,100,426.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOVE stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.69. 22,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,449. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05. Lovesac Co has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $46.79.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.11). Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.66 million. Lovesac’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lovesac Co will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOVE has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Lovesac from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Lovesac in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

