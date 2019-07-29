Lundin Petroleum (STO:LUPE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lundin Petroleum AB (STO:LUPE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $304.20. Lundin Petroleum shares last traded at $301.80, with a volume of 137,528 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is SEK 288.77.

Lundin Petroleum Company Profile (STO:LUPE)

Lundin Petroleum AB is a Sweden-based company, which explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Company’s main business is the exploration, the development of, and the production of oil and gas. The Company maintains a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in various countries with exposure to exploration opportunities.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.